Bad Bunny continues to make history with his blockbuster album Un Verano Sin Ti. On Sunday (October 9), Billboard revealed that the LP is spending a 13th non-consecutive at No. 1 on the albums chart dated October 15.

With a 13th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, Bad Bunny is tying the record for the most weeks at the summit in the last 10 years. Un Verano Sin Ti is now tied with Drake’s Views and Disney’s Frozen soundtrack, which both logged 13th non-consecutive weeks at the top of the albums chart. The last LP to spend more weeks at No. 1 on the chart was Adele’s 21, which spent 24 non-consecutive weeks at the summit between 2011 and 2012.

Over the weekend, the Puerto Rican superstar was also spotted supporting his collaborator Mora’s concert.

BAD BUNNY, SECH & MORA- VOLANDO RMX en el Coca Cola Music Hall 🔥😮‍💨💜 pic.twitter.com/t0SMpEYMln — 🔮KUZi👁 (@kuzioficial) October 9, 2022

On October 1, Bad Bunny wrapped the US leg of his World’s Hottest Tour. Before the arena tour picks up again in Latin America on October 21, he is enjoying some downtime in between shows. On October 8, Bad Bunny was a surprise guest at Mora’s concert in Puerto Rico. Mora has co-written a few of Bad Bunny’s biggest hits like “Dákiti,” “La Difícil,” and he featured on “Una Vez.” Bad Bunny jumped on the remix of Mora’s hit “Volando” last year. They performed it together live at Mora’s show alongside Panamanian singer Sech.