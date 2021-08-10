Lil Baby has multiple chart-topping projects and songs, and he’s apparently working on something else that will generate some attention: a collaboration with Drake. He and Drake have linked up on some tracks before, and this time, Baby says he’s actually going to put effort into his lyrics, which he admits he tends not to do.

In a video of him chatting with a jewelry store associate, he said:

“I ain’t gonna lie, I got a song for him right now. I done went to the studio like two times. I ain’t feel it yet. But it’s like a slow song. All the slow songs, they really — and then it takes me longer to rap ’cause like, I don’t really care what I say on a song, you feel me? I just freestyle. But with Drake, I be trying to think about it. And that’s what makes it harder for me ’cause like, I’m thinking. When I don’t even think, I just rap. So then like, ’cause it’s Drake, I get kind of like, damn… So I gotta make sure. Now it’s kind of like, eh. But my next album, I’m writing it. Every song, I’m writing it. So it’s gonna be more detailed. Right now, I freestyle, only the top of my brain comes out.”

That’s not the only collaboration Baby has coming: he and The Weeknd seem set to appear on Kanye West’s first Donda single, and he seems to be working on something with Andre 3000 as well.

Check out the clip below.