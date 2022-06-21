Lil Baby’s rise to being one of the rap game’s favorite acts has been a long time coming. He began bubbling on a nationwide scale back in 2017 with the release of his Too Hard mixtape. He reached a new level the following year with his debut album Harder Than Ever, and by 2020, he had cemented his name as a rap superstar with the release of his sophomore album My Turn. Through it all, we’ve seen different sides of Lil Baby: focused, braggadocios, introspective, and desiring of social change. Now, with the upcoming arrival of his new documentary, we’ll get a new look at the Atlanta rapper.

A trailer for the documentary, which is titled Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby, gives viewers a look into Lil Baby’s life as a father. We see him playing with his two sons while speaking about the type of father he wanted to be with them after opening up about his experience and memories with his own father. “Today Lil Baby is a devoted father to his two young boys and a powerful voice in the fight for racial justice and police reform,” a press release says about the upcoming film which arrives on August 26 through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.

“Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is at once an intimate portrait of a singular artist and activist and an exploration of the systemic oppression that keeps far too many people of color from participating in the American Dream.”

You can watch the trailer for Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby in the video above.