Lil Baby boasted that he isn’t doing features for less than six figures, but it looks like he’ll make some exceptions. Despite tweeting in 2020 “it’s safe to say I want $100k for a feature,” he recently gave the homie discount to one rapper who came looking for a verse. According to Vince Staples, who popped up on LA radio host Big Boy’s show to discuss his new album, Lil Baby gave him a big break on his feature fee to appear on “East Point Prayer.”

“He did it for free,” he said. “And I don’t believe in asking nobody to do nothing for free. I believe in whatever you charge – you gotta feed your family, and he did it for free. And you already know, he can charge whatever he wants. It’s funny because I met him at a Motown thing. We was cool and we ain’t really talk like that. And I was like, ‘Lil Baby would sound good on this.’ And I was tryna get it so where we could talk about it. He said, ‘We don’t even have to talk, I’ma do it.’ He just went and did it … he looked out.”

Both artists are signed to Motown — Vince through Blacksmith Records and his manager Corey Smyth, and Lil Baby through Quality Control Music. Still, that Lil Baby would waive his exorbitant feature price for Vince shows a lot of respect between the two rappers — and the potential for future, possibly more lucrative collaborations.