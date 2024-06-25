While Lil Jon has been on a meditation and wellness kick for the past several months, he’s still best known for being the guy who questioned: “Turn Down For What?” Peloton has found a way to combine the high energy of Jon’s musical output with his new mission of promoting healthy living, incorporating his music into several of its classes, with Jon himself leading classes in riding and meditation on launch day, June 27.

“My meditation journey really led me to take on a more positive mindset, and has really helped drive awareness and access to the practice of meditation,” Jon told Billboard. “Everyone deserves to find an outlet that gives them moments of peace. I’m excited to join Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts [in the Meditation Class], I know what an influential force she is in the yoga and meditation space!”

The classes that Lil Jon’s music will support will include cycling, tread, row, meditation, and strength.

Later this summer, Lil Jon will join Pitbull and T-Pain on select dates of their Party After Dark Tour. Meanwhile, you can listen to his two guided meditation albums, Total Meditations and Manifest Abundance: Affirmations Of Personal Growth, both of which were released this year, now on all DSPs.