Pitbull, in case you’re somehow not aware, is Mr. Worldwide (or Mr. Armando Christian Pérez if you’re looking at his driver’s license). Well, in a few months, he’s going to be Mr. United States: Today (April 23), he announced the Party After Dark Tour, on which he’ll be joined by special guest T-Pain.
The trek runs from late August to early October and includes stops in New York, Virginia, California, and some other states. Lil Jon will be there for a couple of dates, too.
Tickets are set to go on sale starting on April 26 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. VIP packages — including things like a backstage tour, VIP lounge, and photo opportunities — are also available and more information can be found here.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Pitbull And T-Pain 2024 Tour Dates: Party After Dark Tour
08/21 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/23 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/24 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/25 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
08/29 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/30 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/31 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
09/01 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
09/04 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/06 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/07 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
09/08 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
09/12 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
09/13 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
09/14 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
09/15 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/18 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
09/19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/21 — Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
09/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/27 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*
09/28 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
10/03 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
10/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/05 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
* with Lil Jon