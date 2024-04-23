Pitbull 2023
Pitbull And T-Pain Will Take Over North America This Summer On Their ‘Party After Dark Tour’

Pitbull, in case you’re somehow not aware, is Mr. Worldwide (or Mr. Armando Christian Pérez if you’re looking at his driver’s license). Well, in a few months, he’s going to be Mr. United States: Today (April 23), he announced the Party After Dark Tour, on which he’ll be joined by special guest T-Pain.

The trek runs from late August to early October and includes stops in New York, Virginia, California, and some other states. Lil Jon will be there for a couple of dates, too.

Tickets are set to go on sale starting on April 26 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. VIP packages — including things like a backstage tour, VIP lounge, and photo opportunities — are also available and more information can be found here.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Pitbull And T-Pain 2024 Tour Dates: Party After Dark Tour

08/21 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/23 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/24 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
08/25 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
08/29 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/30 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/31 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
09/01 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
09/04 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/06 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/07 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
09/08 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
09/12 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
09/13 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
09/14 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
09/15 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/18 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
09/19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/21 — Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
09/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/27 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*
09/28 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
10/03 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*
10/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/05 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

* with Lil Jon

