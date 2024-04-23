Pitbull, in case you’re somehow not aware, is Mr. Worldwide (or Mr. Armando Christian Pérez if you’re looking at his driver’s license). Well, in a few months, he’s going to be Mr. United States: Today (April 23), he announced the Party After Dark Tour, on which he’ll be joined by special guest T-Pain.

The trek runs from late August to early October and includes stops in New York, Virginia, California, and some other states. Lil Jon will be there for a couple of dates, too.

Tickets are set to go on sale starting on April 26 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. VIP packages — including things like a backstage tour, VIP lounge, and photo opportunities — are also available and more information can be found here.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.