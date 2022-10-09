Following his ban from TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, internet personality Andrew Tate made an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored this past week.

He revealed that he specifically chose Morgan to interview him, as the host has also had his share of controversies over the years.

“You’ve certainly been the subject of your own divided opinions in the world,” Tate said. “There are people who’d say some of the things you say are dangerous or toxic, so I thought you’d be a good person to speak to about this.”

During his interview, he doubled down on his takes on what he describes as “traditional masculinity” and decried being labeled as a bad influence. He slammed rapper and pop artist Lil Nas X in the process.

“You have Lil Nas X twerking on the devil in music videos which our children are digesting,” Tate said referring to the music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, “you have drill artists rapping about stabbing people to death in the middle of a knife crime epidemic. You have all these insanities in the world…but I’m not the devil. There are certainly worse people than me.”

Lil Nas X caught wind of the comments, and shut Tate in a tweet, saying, “andrew tate please stop mentioning me! i am never gonna let u smash loser!”

Lil Nas X is set to perform his new song, “Star Walkin’” at the League Of Legends Worlds 22 Finals on November 5 at Chase Center in San Francisco.