In February of last year, Daft Punk announced that they were officially breaking up in a cryptic (but still obvious) video entitled Epilogue. In it, the robot-masked pair walk into the middle of a desert and one blows the other up in a dramatic explosion. “1993-2021,” flashes on the screen and that was the last time we’ve heard from Daft Punk. Until now…

In the most unpredictable turn of events possible, a video posted this week by Lil Nas X on his Instagram Story, has him in the studio vibing out to what sounds like Old World French music. His new blonde curly hair is bouncing every which way, and then, like a ghost, what very clearly appears to be Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter, walks behind him holding a guitar. A Twitter user spotted it and commented in French “J’hallucine ou c’est Thomas Bangalter en studio avec Lil Nas X ????” (Translation: “Am I hallucinating or is it Thomas Bangalter in the studio with Lil Nas X????”

J'hallucine ou c'est Thomas Bangalter en studio avec Lil Nas X ???? pic.twitter.com/EF87y7Vupl — Phoenix 909 (@Phoenix_909) June 15, 2022

Yes, Daft Punk have indeed shown their faces on very rare occasions and Bangalter’s frizzy crown around his bald head is pretty hard to miss. Lil Nas X, who has lately been in the news for smihing BET after being shunned by their Awards show and for an emotional speech at the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame Ceremony, seems to be working on what’s next. Could what comes next include production from one half of Daft Punk? It sure seems that way.