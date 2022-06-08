When the BET Awards unveiled the nominations for their upcoming 2022 award show, there were names that fans expected to appear on it. For example, Doja led the way with six nominations while Ari Lennox and Drake were tied for second with four nominations each. With that being said, there were also names that did not appear on the nomination list that fans hoped to see. One of those was Lil Nas X who did not receive a nomination, while Jack Harlow, who earned his first No. 1 song as a feature on Lil Nas’ “Industry Baby,” was nominated.

Along with fans, Lil Nas shared his frustrations about receiving “an outstanding zero nominations” in a pair of tweets that he shared afterward. Now, he’s taking things a bit further by dissing BET in an unreleased song that he previewed on social media. He begins the snippet by saying “f*ck BET” four times before the song’s beat drops. He also raps, “Look at how I top sh*t / I just put like three in the top ten / And I don’t need nobody.” This is a reference to Lil Nas’ three 2021 songs that appeared in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100, those being “Industry Baby,” “Montero (Call Me By My Name),” and “That’s What I Want.”

Later on in the snippet, it appeared that rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again arrived with backing vocals on the unreleased track. In a later post, Lil Nas confirmed that YoungBoy is featured on the track as he teased his collaborator’s verse with the caption “YB BETTER.”

this not over no bet award this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us. — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022

this is my point exactly how can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? is that not crazy? am i really tripping https://t.co/aE5cCRVsFm — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022

Lil Nas later explained that the song was about more than just BET. “This not over no BET award,” he wrote in a tweet. “This is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community. Y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us.” When a fan questioned his reaction, noting that he has a Grammy award, Lil Nas took a moment to address them.