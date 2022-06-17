Last night, the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 51st Annual Induction And Awards Gala took place in New York City at the Marquis Marriott Hotel. Lil Nas X was there to accept the Hal David Starlight Award and give a charming, quick speech.

“This award means a lot to me for the simple fact that, somehow, I keep just doing things and it keeps working out,” Lil Nas X said. “I don’t know why the universe is letting me have these moments, but thank the universe.” He added, “I don’t have any kids in the audience, or a wife — or in my case, a husband — to say thank you to, but thank you to my imaginary husband and kids.”

Past recipients of the award include Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, and Halsey.

The “Industry Baby” singer was recently snubbed for a nomination at the BET Awards, and didn’t hesitate to take the situation to social media. “This not over no BET award,” he wrote in a tweet. “This is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community. Y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us.” He also shared a snippet of a diss track that repeats the refrain “F*ck BET.”