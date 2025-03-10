Lil Nas X has been teasing Dreamboy, a new album, for a little while now. This week is set to a be a big one in the Dreamboy universe, as Lil Nas X is bookending the week with fresh drops.

On Friday, March 14, he’s releasing a new song called “Hotbox.” Before that, today (March 10), he has shared “Dreamboy.” The track opens with the rapper teasing a new ascent, rapping, “Good evening everybody / I would like for you to grab a glass of wine / And let me talk to you for a minute / Look / I was scared then, ain’t scared now / Weren’t ready then, but I’m ready now / Yeah, I’m on the way, yeah, I’m on the rise / On the way, yeah, I’m on the rise.”

The rapper previously said of his new era:

“I just want to f*ckin’ have fun with this sh*t. I don’t even give a f*ck about all the other sh*t. Of course I want to, like, be No. 1 all the time, I want every song to go up, and I want you to go crazy. But it’s like, at the same time, I want to f*ckin’ have fun. I want to go and live life, I just want to make music. I don’t want to have to do crazy sh*t all the time. I want to make music, I want to f*ckin’ have fun, I want to live.”

Listen to “Dreamboy” above.