Lil Nas X Just Shared A New Song And He Thinks He’s ‘Probably Gonna Get In Trouble For’ It

Lil Nas X is back with new music, but it looks like he’s not really supposed to be sharing it. The song, officially titled “Light Again [demo 17]” on SoundCloud, has a strong dance influence, and indeed, Nas tagged his upload as “Dance & EDM.” The track is currently only available on SoundCloud.

In a four-minute video posted on Instagram after sharing the song, Nas starts, “I don’t know how long I’m going to be able to have this sh*t up, or I don’t know what my CEO thinks right now, or whatever.” He continues:

“Bro, these last couple years have been crazy, ’cause I’ve made so much music and I just want to release music. I just want to release music, but expectations are just like… insane. Like, I can’t even have fun. I just want to f*ckin’ have fun with this sh*t. I don’t even give a f*ck about all the other sh*t. Of course I want to, like, be No. 1 all the time, I want every song to go up, and I want you to go crazy. But it’s like, at the same time, I want to f*ckin’ have fun. I want to go and live life, I just want to make music. I don’t want to have to do crazy sh*t all the time. I want to make music, I want to f*ckin’ have fun, I want to live.”

He then spends the rest of the clip dancing along to the song.

Listen to “Light Again” above.

