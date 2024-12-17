“All I Want For Christmas Is You” has become Mariah Carey’s unofficial signature song as a result of its popularity around the holidays (and her willingness to play into the jokey fervor surrounding her “Queen Of Christmas” persona). And now, it’s a record-making — and potentially record-breaking — hit, as it has tied another artist’s signature song for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart. With 20 weeks at No. 1, it has equalled Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” a record set in 2019, just six years after the chart’s inception in 2013.

According to Billboard, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has hit No. 1 during December of every year since 2019 — when the Mariah meme first took off — except for 2023, when Brenda Lee came back for the “Queen Of Christmas” crown with “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” and led for nearly the entire month.

Meanwhile, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” also holds No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which incorporates sales, streaming, and radio. It’s become the best-selling holiday song in the US, the longest-running holiday chart-topper, and the first song in the chart’s history to reach the top spot in at least three separate chart runs. Earlier this month, it was certified 16× Platinum by the RIAA — after becoming the first holiday song with a Diamond plaque for 10 million units sold in 2021. Long live the Queen.