Lil Nas X finds himself is once again in a bit of legal trouble. According to HipHopDX (via The Blast), the “Industry Baby” singer is reportedly being sued over his Montero birth and sonogram video. Rap metal artist Dana Dentata claims that Lil Nas ripped off her Pantychirst album and artwork to use for the promotional video for Montero. Court documents allegedly states that Dentata issued a cease and desist letter to Lil Nas and his management team and claimed that he used “copyrighted material” that was “essentially identical to the “Pantychrist” music video and clearly used the work as its basis.”

“I demand that you immediately cease the use and distribution of all infringing works derived from the works, and all copies, including electronic copies, of same, that you deliver to me, if applicable, all unused, undistributed copies of same, or destroy such copies immediately and that you desist from this or any other infringement of her rights in the future,” the cease and desist reportedly states. “It is inconceivable that you would wish to jeopardize your artist’s public image, and reputation by your client falsely claiming he created this copyrighted content.”

In the lawsuit, Dentata cites the use of a sonogram she posted last year to promote her single “Pantychrist,” a concept Lil Nas also used throughout the promotion of Montero. Dentata’s representative wants to settle the matter outside of court, but they note that if that isn’t possible, they will push for the copyright infringement claim to be settled in court.

Lil Nas X recently appeared on Barack Obama’s list of favorite songs from 2021.