While in lockdown, Elton John found himself with ample time on his hands. Rather than picking up crocheting as a hobby or buying a Peloton bike like so many others did at the time, John decided to get to know some of today’s chart-topping musicians the best way he could — by collaborating over Zoom. Thus, his album The Lockdown Sessions was born, a 16-track genre-spanning project featuring today’s top artists.

To ring in the holidays and celebrate the success of The Lockdown Sessions, which landed at No. 1 in the UK, John once again opened up Zoom and gathered all his collaborators in once place for the “Ultimate Zoom” call. John began the call and soon after, artists like Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Rina Sawayama, Eddie Vedder, SG Lewis, Charlie Puth, Brandie Carlile, Damon Albarn, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, and Young Thug all joined.

The 4-minute video was both a celebration of the album and a reminder of all the little frustrations of virtual calls like WiFi issues or distracting noises in the background. According to press materials, the video is meant as a “celebration of the way that Zoom has enabled people to continue to work, interact and create music in the most challenging of circumstances.”

Watch Elton John, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, and more on the “Ultimate Zoom” call above.

The Lockdown Sessions is out now via EMI Records. Get it here.

