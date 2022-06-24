Lil Nas X and Youngboy Never Broke Again are in full troll mode on their latest single, and first collaboration, “Late To Da Party.” The song opens with the “Panini” artist repeating “F*ck BET” emphatically before making allusions to sex and allowing NBA Youngboy to join the fun. It’s the pop-rap hybrid one can expect from Nas at this point, but a refreshing pairing with the “Need It” artist for sure.

Lil Nas X made headlines recently for his now-deleted tweets taking aim at BET for not nominating him for a single award ahead of the upcoming 2022 BET Awards. He then doubled down by posting a clip lip-syncing the aforementioned “F*ck BET” he says on “Late To Da Party.” The “Old Town Road” artist took issue with the fact he could not be recognized by his own people despite the hardships that Black LGBTQIA+ people have to face. In a second clip, he played the “Nevada” artist’s portion of the song.

Though he was taken aback by BET overlooking him, the two-time Grammy winner is riding a huge wave of momentum. 2021’s Montero was a major success, backed by the chart-topping, Grammy-nominated “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow. Youngboy, a known frequent releaser, is already two projects in at just over the half-year mark. All in all, they can’t complain.

Listen to “Late To Da Party” above.

