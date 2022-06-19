Lil Nas X 64th Annual Grammy Awards 2022
Lil Nas X has a new song, “Late To The Party” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, on the way, which means the rapper is shifting into promotional mode. This is great news because as Nas has proven time and time again in recent years, when it comes to drawing attention to himself and his work, there’s nobody better than he is. So, naturally, Nas has come up with yet another hilarious way to get the word out about “Late To The Party”: Fake brand partnerships featuring offbeat promotions.

The first was with Grindr and as part of it, in exchange for pre-saving the song, the dating app is supposedly offering “free c*ck,’ per Nas’ Twitter.

The next one is a team-up with the meme “homophobic dog,” offering a chance to meet the pooch. Nas also wrote, “Do it now for a chance to see him live! calling you the famous word as seen on auntie diaries by kendrick lamar! hurry!”

The final one, as of now, is Nas and McDonald’s offering free Brazilian butt lift (a “free fat ass,” as the image states) to the first million people who pre-save the song.

In another post Nas ended up deleting, a fake partnership with Chick-fil-A promised a “free meal on Sundays” when you pre-save the song, the joke of course being that the restaurant has had multiple LGBTQ+-related controversies and is closed on Sundays.

While listeners won’t actually be able to take advantage of any of these promotions, Nas’ entertaining antics have probably earned him a pre-save anyway.

