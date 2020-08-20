Migos Get Hyped In Their ‘Need It’ Video With NBA Youngboy

Migos have been building anticipation for their upcoming album for some time now. The trio has shared three singles off their impending record, which they recently revealed may not actually be titled Culture III. Following this year’s tracks “Racks 2 Skinny” and “Taco Tuesday,” Migos teamed up with NBA Youngboy for the strong effort “Need It.” Now, Migos and NBA Youngboy return with an energetic visual accompanying the single.

It’s clear the group had a good time shooting the visual. Each scene is more energetic than the last and Quavo gets silly with an unconventional hairstyle. Saweetie even makes a cameo in the visual after she and Quavo recently celebrated their two-year anniversary together.

Ahead of the single’s release, Migos have been making headlines. The trio recently sued their lawyer for malpractice, claiming they were “cheated out of millions of dollars.” The group filed a complaint against Damien Granderson saying he “abused his position of trust as Migos’ fiduciary from the moment he was retained as Migos’ lawyer.” According to the lawsuit, Granderson’s conflict of interest lies in the fact he also represents the artist’s label, Quality Control, and reportedly favored the label’s interests over Migos’.

Watch Migos and NBA Youngboy’s “Need It” video above.

NBA Youngboy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.