Lil Nas X has seen much success ever since he recorded the 2019 smash “Old Town Road” for $50 in a small Atlanta studio. The record, recognized as the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, served as the launchpad for a fast-rising music career loaded with multiple No. 1’s, Grammy wins, and a massive social media presence. Now the 23-year-old is about to enter another echelon as he is set to receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the upcoming 51st Songwriters Hall Of Fame gala.

The award recognizes “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs.” Lil Nas X joins Drake, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Halsey, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, and many more previous recipients of the high honor created in 2004 to maintain the legacy of its namesake, SHOF Chairman Hal David. Multiple members of the current SHOF board cited the young artist is being recognized for the success of his songs and his proud, outspoken representation of the various communities he identifies with.

In addition to Lil Nas X, the gala will celebrate the induction of Mariah Carey, The Isley Brothers, The Neptunes, Eurythmics, and more. This will be the first Songwriters Hall of Fame gala since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

