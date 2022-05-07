Lil Nas X Wins Outstanding Music Artist At The 2022 GLAAD Media Awards

Last month, Lil Nas X brought his talents to the 2022 Grammy Awards where he was nominated in five categories. While he gave exciting and energetic performances of “Industry Baby” and “Montero” at the show, Lil Nas would end the night without a new Grammy award to call his own. Lucky for him, less than a month later, Lil Nas is back to his winning ways as he took home a trophy at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards. During the second half of the awards Friday night, which comes after the first half was held on April 2, Lil Nas won the Outstanding Music Artist award.

It’s the second time in three years that Lil Nas has been graced with the award after he won it for the first time back in 2020. With the win, Lil Nas X becomes the eighth repeat winner of that award in the show’s history. Melissa Etheridge, Rufus Wainwright, K.D. Lang, and Scissor Sisters have won it three times while Indigo Girls, Lady Gaga, and Tegan and Sara have won the award two times.

The news comes after Lil Nas announced the Long Live Montero Tour which will kick off on September 6 in Detroit and continue for two months before coming to a close in Spain on November 17.