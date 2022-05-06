Jack Harlow isn’t afraid to speak up on behalf of his friends. In an interview with The Guardian, the “First Class” rapper defended his “Industry Baby” collaborator Lil Nas X from the homophobic backlash against him.

He said, “The totally inappropriate reaction to him lets you know that we still have some progress to be made. And you hear it in passing; there’s still some homophobia going on. But he’s taking the hit that artists won’t have to take in the future. That’s what makes him a hero.”

For what it’s worth, those detractors couldn’t hold the pair back. “Industry Baby” quickly rose to No. 1 on the Hot 100, marking Lil Nas’ third single to reach that height and Jack’s first. It also helped launch Jack to superstardom along with the No. 2 showing of his breakout single “What’s Poppin.” Jack’s most recent single, “First Class,” was able to go No. 1 ahead of the release of his second studio album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, out now via Atlantic Recordings.

Jack had previously addressed some of the criticism of the “Industry Baby” video, tweeting that he “followed [Nas’] lead every step of the way.” He also insisted that “if he had asked me to be in that shower scene I woulda been in that shower scene. I just let the mastermind cook.”