Lil Nas X Announces A New Single Coming This Fall

Lil Nas X has had an eventful year, and it appears he won’t be taking the gas off of the pedal anytime soon. The 23-year-old artist announced his next musical move on Saturday (September 17) afternoon.

.@LilNasX’s new single “STAR WALKIN’” will be released this Friday, September 23. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/x3m02xnxfp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 17, 2022

In a tweet, the “Old Town Road” artist announced his next single “Star Walkin'” with a photo sporting a white wig and ruffled black jacket. The single is set to be released next Friday (September 23).

Though a date is not set, this is a quick follow-up after sharing “Late To Da Party (F*ck Bet)” featuring Young Thug back in June on the weekend that the 2022 BET Awards occurred. The Georgia artist was vocal about his disdain due to a lack of nominations when his album Montero performed very well.

Montero was led by its title track, “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow, who advocated for the pop artist in his absence with a shirt, and many more tracks. As Lil Nas X looks to leave “Old Town Road” in his shadow, this may be the first effort towards successfully doing so. Of course, one could not forget the impact of “Panini” and “Rodeo” featuring Cardi B.

Check out Lil Nas X’s announcement for “Star Walkin'” above.