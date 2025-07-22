Lil Tecca
Lil Tecca Is Bringing ‘The Dopamine Experience’ To His 2025 Tour Dates

Earlier this year, Lil Tecca returned with the single “Dark Thoughts,” kicking off the rollout for his new album, Dopamine, which also included a fun single called “OWA OWA.” Now, he’s bringing these songs — along with the rest of the album — to a city near you with The Dopmaine Experience tour. Kicking off in late September, the 28-date tour picks up where his currently running European tour leaves off, running through November.

The presale for tickets starts on Wednesday, July 23rd at 10:00 AM local time, while the general sale begins Friday, July 25th at 10:100 AM local time. You can find more information here.

Lil Tecca The Dopamine Experience 2025 Tour Dates

09/24 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/27 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center
09/30 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
10/01 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/02 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
10/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/05 — Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard
10/06 — Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
10/07 — St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/09 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10/10 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom at Gilley’s Dallas
10/11 — San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center Tech Port
10/15 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/16 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
10/17 — Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
10/20 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA – Mainstage
10/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
10/26 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
10/28 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/30 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre
10/31 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
11/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/02 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom
11/04 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
11/07 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

