Lil Tecca Is Bringing ‘The Dopamine Experience’ To His 2025 Tour Dates

Earlier this year, Lil Tecca returned with the single “Dark Thoughts,” kicking off the rollout for his new album, Dopamine, which also included a fun single called “OWA OWA.” Now, he’s bringing these songs — along with the rest of the album — to a city near you with The Dopmaine Experience tour. Kicking off in late September, the 28-date tour picks up where his currently running European tour leaves off, running through November.

The presale for tickets starts on Wednesday, July 23rd at 10:00 AM local time, while the general sale begins Friday, July 25th at 10:100 AM local time. You can find more information here.