Lil Tecca’s new album, Dopamine, is out now after months of buildup. While pre-release tracks like “Dark Thoughts” and “OWA OWA” are getting their fair share of post-release attention, there’s only one feature on the album, so naturally, “Tic Tac Toe” featuring Opium artist Ken Carson is getting plenty of burn, too.

Carson’s been on a tear lately, as well; his new album More Chaos became his first No. 1 album in April, shortly before he shared the dates for his upcoming Lord Of Chaos tour. Fans had been looking forward to the two rappers’ reunion since their initial team-up on “Fell in Love” from Tecca’s 2023 album Tec.

Tecca’s new album arrives just nine months after its predecessor, Plan A. Fans on Twitter (never calling it “X”) have been praising it since it hit streaming services, noting Tecca’s consistency over the release of five full-length projects, and especially noting their enjoyment of Lil Tecca and Ken Carson’s latest collab. Some are even calling for the two rappers to work on a full joint album together. For now, they’ll have to be okay with “Tic Tac Toe.”

