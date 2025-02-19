Valentine’s Day is supposed to be a day of romance. Based on a viral clip, that was exact opposite for Lil Tjay.

In a video captured by fans (viewable here), the “Way Out The Hood II” rapper found himself in the middle of a heated tussle at Madison Square Garden.

Now, according to TMZ, Lil Tjay has been banned from the famed New York City venue and all of its properties.

While attending Keyshawn Davis and Denys Berinchyk’s WBO lightweight championship match on Friday, February 14, Lil Tjay was seen arguing with a security guard. Tension between the two parties eventually reached a boiling point. As shown on the clip, Lil Tjay appears to spit in the guard’s face.

In a statement submitted to TMZ, a Madison Square Garden representative slammed Lil Tjay’s alleged actions. “Our policy is that patrons that engage in confrontational and disruptive behavior will be escorted out and banned from all MSG properties,” said the rep.

A source close to the matter claimed the incident was sparked when Lil Tjay and his entourage were denied access to the VIP area. Lil Tjay nor his legal team have issued a public statement regarding the report or the viral video.