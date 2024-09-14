Lil Tjay fans are breathing a sigh of relief. Yesterday (September 13), a viral report claimed that the “Calling My Phone” rapper was named in a federal gang indictment. While Lil Tjay has previously found himself in several legal entanglements, his attorney is proudly announced that the claim is “false.”

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories, Attorney Dawn Florio slammed the news are “false.”

“Despite recent reports, we want to clarify that my client, rap artist Tione Jayden Merritt, professionally known as Lil Tjay, has not been indicted,” read the note. “We are aware of several news outlets that have shared false information regarding his legal matter, and we wish to address these inaccuracies.”

To close the statement, Florio turned her attention to the publications that published the initial unsubstantiated rumor, writing: “We urge all media outlets to exercise caution and ensure proper due diligences before publishing speculative or unfounded claims. Reporting inaccurate information not only damages reputations, but misleads the public.”

Although the firm did not call out the platforms by name, No Jumper was one of the first companies to broadcast the claim. In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), shared footage of Fox 5‘s coverage of an alleged Bronx, New York criminal organization, Slattery Gang, incorrectly tying the hometown musician to the ongoing case.

View Lil Tjay’s attorney Dawn Florio’s full statement below.