Bronx native Lil Tjay’s newly released EP may be titled Farewell, but the overall vibe of the project is one of gratitude for his current position in the world. After surviving a 2022 shooting, the songs on Farewell are humble ruminations on his resilience and blessings. He reunites with frequent collaborator Polo G on “Way Out The Hood II,” a sequel to his October track. The remix features the same beat with a peaceful loop of NOTD & Maia Wright’s “AM:PM,” adding Polo’s introspective verse to reiterate its impact.

Lil Tjay and Polo G have been connected ever since 2019, with the release of their joint single, “Pop Out,” which was considered both rappers’ breakout single, resulting in both being signed to Columbia Records and appearing together on the 2020 XXL Freshman Class cover. Since then, they’ve teamed up a number of times, including on Tjay’s 2021 single “Headshot,” G Herbo’s 2021 song “Cry No More,” “Suicide” from Polo’s album, Hall of Fame 2.0, and on “Beat the Odds Pt 2” from Tjay’s 2022 album, 222. It certainly sounds like they’ll continue the tradition on what could be Lil Tjay’s next album.

Listen to Lil Tjay’s “Way Out The Hood II” featuring Polo G above.

Farewell is out now via TrenchKid Records. You can find more information here.