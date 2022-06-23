It appears that Lil Tjay is not doing as well as many thought he would be doing following emergency surgery for gunshot wounds he suffered on Wednesday morning. It was reported that around midnight Wednesday, Tjay and two friends, Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd, were at a Chiptole in Edgewater, New Jersey when Mohamed Konate, 27, attempted to commit an armed robbery against the trio. The incident resulted in Tjay being shot multiple times and requiring the aforementioned surgery. Initial reports said that the rapper was in stable condition and recovering, but a recent update from TMZ says that he has remained unconscious since the procedure.

TMZ reports that the rapper reportedly moved his leg yesterday, but has yet to have any other significant movement since the surgery. Tjay will undergo a CT scan with further updates set to arrive once that is conducted and results arrive. There is no word on whether Tjay had a setback in his recovery or if the initial update about his post-surgery status was incorrect.

Less than a day after the shooting, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey released a statement confirming that Konate had been arrested for the shooting. According to XXL, he was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm, and fourth-degree aggravated assault.

Additionally, both Valdez and Boyd were charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.