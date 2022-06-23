Fans of Lil Tjay were met with concerning news on Wednesday morning as it was reported that the rapper had been rushed to a hospital for emergency surgery following injuries he suffered in a shooting. TMZ was one of the first to break the news and now they have returned with an update on the matter. The publication reports that three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting. In a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, it was revealed that one of the suspects, Mohamed Konate, tried to commit an armed robbery against Lil Tjay and two of his friends at a Chipotle in Edgewater, New Jersey.

The attempted robbery, which went down a little after midnight on Wednesday, resulted in the “Calling My Phone” rapper being shot multiple times, while one of his’ friends was reportedly shot just one time at a nearby Exxon gas station. After his arrest, Konate was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder while the other two suspects were charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Hours after news arrived of the shooting and Tjay’s emergency surgery, TMZ reported that he was out of surgery and that he appeared to be doing better. The unfortunate incident for Tjay comes after he collaborated with Kaash Paige for “24 Hrs.”