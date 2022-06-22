Lil Tjay, per TMZ reports, has been rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery after being shot multiple times in the early morning of June 22. Though the severity of his wounds and current condition are unknown, the reports say the shootings occurred at two locations in Edgewater, New Jersey — a Chipotle restaurant and an Exxon gas station.

TMZ also adds that there is a second victim whose identity is unknown, but the said victim was also shot multiple times at the same locations as Lil Tjay. No suspects have been identified or arrested, but the police are actively on searching for them. The internet has been offering prayers and well wishes to the 21-year-old rapper all throughout the morning.

It is unfortunate how often reports like these come out; the community is already trying to process multiple losses that have occurred this year, whether within music or the several mass shootings that have occurred, but it is difficult to do so when yet another shooting occurs. For Lil Tjay’s unfortunate situation, no motive is known for why the suspects opted to shoot him.

Recently, Tjay collaborated with Kaash Paige on “24 Hrs” in May. Last November, he and French Montana linked up for “Bag Season.”