Lil Uzi Vert came through with a surprise yesterday (October 23) when they shared “Uzi The Earthling! (TV Show Theme),” a 30-second track modeled after a retro TV theme song. The single’s cover art seemed to suggest Uzi was teasing a follow-up to their 2020 album Eternal Atake, and indeed, that’s what’s happening: Today, Uzi officially announced Eternal Atake 2.

Uzi started by sharing the cover art on social media, along with a pre-save link. They then shared a sci-fi teaser video, which reveals that Uzi mysteriously vanished years ago. Then, we see a spaceship landing, with Uzi inside, who then undergoes some memory modifications before regaining consciousness.

The video says the album is “coming soon,” while album pages on streaming platforms indicate the project is set for release on November 1.

Notably, this comes after Uzi teased retirement in 2023, saying, “I was gonna wait ’til later to say it, but, you know, I’m dropping Luv Is Rage 3. And Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album. […] After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”

Check out the Eternal Atake 2 cover art below.