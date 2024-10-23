Lil Uzi Vert is up to something: Today (October 23), they shared a peculiar new song, “Uzi The Earthling! (TV Show Theme).”

The 30-second track is in the style of a 1950s TV show theme song, sung in a retro-style female voice. These are the lyrics:

“Here’s the story of a guy named Uzi

Who’s known for his diamonds and his style

From the streets to the stage, boy is busy

Making music that’ll make you smile

Little Uzi Vert, he’s the one to see

Bringing joy to you and me

Little Uzi Vert, he’s the one to see.”

It’s not exactly clear what’s going on with this song, but based on the single art’s similarity to the original cover of Uzi’s 2020 album Eternal Atake, it appears “Uzi The Earthling” could be the first taste of an Eternal Atake sequel.

Uzi has also been teasing Luv Is Rage 3 for a while now. In 2023, Uzi suggested the project would be their final one, saying, “I was gonna wait ’til later to say it, but, you know, I’m dropping Luv Is Rage 3. And Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album. […] After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”