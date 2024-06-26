Don Toliver’s new album just got an upgrade. Less than two full weeks after the release of Hardstone Psycho, the Houston crooner has released a deluxe version with four new tracks, including “Donny Darko,” which features Lil Uzi Vert. The driving, chaotic track sees Lil Uzi still firmly in his “living up to his name” bag (he named himself for his rapid-fire flow, which he resurrected on his last album and hasn’t put down since), while Don Toliver continues to employ his melodic flow; it’s a short-but-effective turn up anthem. The other new songs on the album include “Rockstar Girl,” “Love Is A Drug,” and “Geeked Up” featuring Yeat.

In addition to dropping the deluxe version of Hardstone Psycho, Toliver’s been popping up in all sorts of unexpected places lately. He appears on the tracklists of new albums from dance music specialists Kaytranada and Toro Y Moi and even in the world of video games, via a Hardstone-themed event in the ever-popular shooter Fortnite. What’s next for Don Toliver? One would assume there’s a tour announcement on the way, but if not, keep your eyes peeled. You never know what he’ll do next.

Listen to Don Toliver’s “Donny Darko” featuring Lil Uzi Vert below.

Hardstone Psycho is out now via Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.