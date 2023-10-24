Lil Uzi Vert is currently on the road sharing their long-awaited album, Pink Tape, with supporters around the country. Although the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper is having a blast touring, Uzi’s latest onstage confession revealed that they are planning to step away from music sooner than fans would like. Yesterday (October 23), during the Pink Tape Tour stop in Chicago, Illinois, Uzi announced his retirement plans to the sold-out crowd. So, here’s why Uzi is retiring from rap.

“I came to this conclusion not too long ago,” Uzi said in a video captured by a concertgoer. “I was gonna wait ’til later to say it, but, you know, I’m dropping Luv Is Rage 3. And Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album.”

After the crowd began to moan in disapproval, they interjected, “Relax. It’s okay.”

Uzi continued, “After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.” The crowd erupted in applause to support the entertainer’s desire for normalcy.

Lil Uzi Vert is retiring after ‘LUV is Rage 3’ album 💔💿 There will also be a LIR3 tour 🎸 pic.twitter.com/QszQBSPmzu — uziawge 👽 (@uziawge) October 24, 2023

Uzi began making music in 2010 and found commercial success five years later at the age of 20. Since then, they haven’t been able to space the limelight. So, Uzi’s wish to renounce their fame makes sense. Uzi didn’t reveal when this fade from glory will begin.

