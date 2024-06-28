lil-wayne-drake-getty-full.jpg
Kendrick Lamar Fans Won’t Be Happy With Lil Wayne’s List Of The All-Time Best Rappers, Which Features Drake

Over the past few years, Lil Wayne has spent a lot of time thinking about who he considers to be the top five rappers of all time. In 2020, the list featured Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G., Noreaga, Cam’ron, and Missy Elliott. In January 2023, his list changed to include Jay-Z, Biggie, Missy, Goodie Mob, and UGK. That August, he again discussed the topic, and his top five remained the same.

Recently, though, he again spouted off a top-5 list, and there were some changes. Jay, Missy, and Biggie all remained, but two different acts made the list this time. Wayne said, “My top 5 rappers of all time are Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Eminem, um… The Notorious B.I.G. — oh, and this is no specific order right here — and Drizzy.”

Notably, the updated list includes Drake, but not Kendrick Lamar, despite many people believing that Lamar came out on top of his recent feud with Drake. Given how flexible Wayne seems to be with his top 5, though, Kendrick could end up making the cut if you ask Wayne again in a few months.

Meanwhile, Drake and Kendrick are both keeping busy: Drake just dropped a couple new songs with Camila Cabello and Lamar is working on a “Not Like Us” video.

