Fans are shivering with anticipation for Kendrick Lamar‘s upcoming music video for “Not Like Us.” But the behind the scenes footage is proving to be equally as captivating as the yet-to-be-released visual. Last week, Lamar was in Compton filming the video for the Drake diss track, and several fans showed up to witness history in the making.

In between shooting scenes for the video, Lamar walked by fans. As he was passing by the crowd, a fan pinched him on the cheek. This prompted a huge smile from Lamar, who was seen glowing as a result.

A clip of Lamar reacting to his cheek being pinched has gone viral on social media, with many fans finding Lamar’s reaction adorable.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) called this “the pookiefication of kendrick lamar”)

“he is so tiny and cute,” said another fan

But while this clip is precious, and Lamar didn’t appear to take issue with it, we should not touch people without their consent.

“he’s too nice,” one fan wrote. “pls don’t do this celebrity or otherwise.”

At the time of writing, there is no word on a premiere date for the “Not Like Us” video.