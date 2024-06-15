New Orleans native Lil Wayne has his heart set on headlining the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show to show off his hometown pride. But there’s another city he holds near and dear: Las Vegas. Based on Fox 5‘s latest report, the feeling is mutual.

According to the outlet, the “A Milli” rapper is set to make history on Las Vegas’ strip has part of the first-ever “shared residency.”

Between hot spots, Zouk Nightclub and Drai’s Beach and Nightclub, Lil Wayne fans will reportedly have the opportunity to catch the musician live in concert throughout the summer.

Although the full schedule has not yet been shared, supposedly the first show is rumored to take place at Drai’s Beach and Nightclub on Saturday, June 29. Lil Wayne’s first show at Zouk Nightclub is listed on the establishment’s website as Friday, July 12.

In a statement provided to Fox 5, the president of Drai’s Management Group, Dustin Drai, shared his excitement for the upcoming shows. “We cannot wait to continue our longstanding relationship with Lil Wayne,” he said. “[To] have him return as a resident artist at Drai’s, we could not align with a more dynamic artist to welcome this debut residency partnership.”

As anticipation builds for Lil Wayne’s long teased project, Tha Carter VI, this residency could serve as a hint for when it will be officially released to the public.