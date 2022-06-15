Lil Wayne had one of the greatest runs Hip-Hop has ever seen that was unfortunately derailed by label issues and legal troubles. Fortunately for Weezy and his fans, he has found a way to rise above and achieve multiple career revivals when it comes to the music. Yet, once again, Lil Wayne’s past has caught up to him as the New Orleans rapper is being denied entry into the UK days before he is set to hit the Strawberries & Creem stage on June 18. This set would have been Wayne’s first performance in the Uk in 14 years.

The rapper, now replaced by Ludacris, was apparently denied entry by the Home Office in a “last-minute decision” according to event organizers. “We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling,” Strawberries & Creem organizers wrote in a statement. “We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved.”

The Home Office elaborated on their ruling in a statement to Rolling Stone: “In a statement to Rolling Stone, a Home Office spokesperson said, “Any individual who has been sentenced to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more must have their application refused.” The statement is referring to Lil Wayne’s 12-month prison sentence for weapons charges stemming from his arrest in July 2007. Though Wayne was sentenced to a year, he was released after eight months due to good behavior.