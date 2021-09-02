Earlier this week, Lil Wayne celebrated the tenth anniversary of his ninth album, The Carter IV. It’s an important one in the rapper’s career as it’s the first he released after serving an eight-month prison sentence for illegal possession of a weapon. A decade later, he rung in the anniversary by hopping on Twitter to answer questions from fans.

It was during this Q&A that Wayne revealed how often he changes his verses when working with Drake, whom he signed to Young Money more than a decade ago. “Everything Drake send back, I always have to go back and re-record,” Wayne said in a video response. “It’s always too hot. It’s always because he says something at the end that make me be like, ‘Oh, I could make more of the song and capitalize on what he just said.’ I have changed my verse a billion times because of Drake and that’s always the person.”

He added, “It’s always because he says something that sounds a whole lot more interesting and unique and I feel like we need to capitalize on whatever the hell he said.”

Wayne and Drake have collaborated several times, the most recent being “Seeing Green,” with Nicki Minaj, and “BB King Freestyle.”