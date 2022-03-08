Lil Wayne Can ‘Take Seven Weeks On Two Lines’ When Writing A Song

Prodigious rapper Lil Wayne recently went on the I Am Athlete podcast featuring Brandon Marshall, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Adam “Pac-Man” Jones, and Omar Kelly to talk about what he’s been up to. He just released a collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly on the new single “Ay,” and about a month ago he unveiled the music video for his track “Cameras” from his aptly-titled mixtape Sorry 4 The Wait. On this podcast, though, he was asked more about his process, including how long it takes him to write song lyrics since he’s practically known for his clever quips. “It depends on what it is,” he said. “When it’s my sh*t, on god, man, I could take seven weeks on two lines.”

Explaining why he has such an arduous process, he said, “I’ve said so much that I don’t ever wanna say the same thing. Also, you have to understand your audience. There were certain things I could have said to my audience in 95 that you’re not trying to hear right now. But you know I mean I could figure it out and that’s the beauty of it.”

Listen to the podcast above, where he also discusses Young Dolph, Drake, and where the state of rap is headed.