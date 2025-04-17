Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI is set to land on June 6 and he’s going heavy on the collaborators for the new album.

A fresh Rolling Stone profile on Wayne notes that among the guests on the album are pop stars Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus. Also involved is Andrea Bocelli. Wayne said he flew to Italy to ask Bocelli if he could sample “Ave Maria,” but when the singer heard the story of Wayne surviving a self-inflicted gunshot as a kid, he decided to sing the song for Wayne.

Also involved in the project are Machine Gun Kelly, Elephant Man, Wyclef Jean, Wheezy, Kameron Carter (Wayne’s son), U2 singer Bono, and Kanye West. It’s noted, though, that Ye just produced one song that may not end up making the album.

Elsewhere in the piece, Wayne noted that after being disappointed because he was passed over for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, he didn’t watch Kendrick Lamar’s performance, saying, “Every time I looked, it was nothing that made me want to go inside and see what was going on. He also said he’s not interested in playing his own Super Bowl Halftime Show anymore, saying, “They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it. It was perfect.”

Read the full feature here.