Lil Wayne has been vocal with his disappointment about not being selected to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year, given that it was in his home state of Louisiana. Not only did Lamar not do the performance, but he didn’t even watch it.

In a new Rolling Stone feature, Wayne noted he didn’t check out Lamar’s performance, but instead played pool and smoked. “Every time I looked, it was nothing that made me want to go inside and see what was going on,” Wayne said.

He also declared he’s no longer interested in performing his own Super Bowl Halftime Show, saying, “They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it. It was perfect.”

Wayne previously revealed he had spoken to Lamar about the performance, saying, “He saw how much it meant to me, I think that’s all he means. Obviously, he can’t control that, you know? So he didn’t let me down. It ain’t like he can control it or nothing. And also, I’ve spoken to him and I wished him all the best and told him he better kill it.”

Elsewhere in the Rolling Stone feature, it’s noted that among Wayne’s collaborators for his upcoming album, Tha Carter VI, are Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Andrea Bocelli, Machine Gun Kelly, and U2’s Bono. It’s also revealed that Kanye West produced a track, although it may not end up making the album.

Read the full feature here.