Lil Wayne didn’t perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year, but he did star in a Cetaphil commercial that ran during the big game. Most notably, the ad seemed to announce that a new Wayne album, Tha Carter VI is set to drop on June 6.

Now, Wayne has gone ahead and made that more official: Last night (April 1), he took to social media to share a compilation of throwback video clips and reveal the project is indeed coming out on June 6. He also shared a pre-order link, and there, it’s revealed that the project’s cover art will be shared soon.

A blurb on the order pages reads, “The Carter series didn’t just raise the bar — it became the bar. Multi-platinum trailblazer, 5x Grammy winner and the undisputed GOAT Lil Wayne returns June 6 with Tha Carter VI — the highly anticipated next chapter in one of the most influential series in hip-hop history. From reshaping mixtape culture to birthing a generation of rap superstars, Tha Carter legacy is untouchable. Now, Wayne is back to remind the world why he’s the greatest rapper alive.”

Indeed, Wayne is one of the best ever, as Uproxx’s Elliott Wilson indicated recently when he picked his 21st century hip-hop champions.