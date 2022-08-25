The 2022-23 NFL season is right around the corner and the league is already starting up the hype train. In recent years, the NFL has made more of an effort to embrace pop culture, especially hip-hop — likely in response to the backlash against it for blackballing Colin Kaepernick for protesting police brutality — and while that has meant progressive moves like tapping Dr. Dre for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Los Angeles earlier this year, it’s also apparently extending to the league’s new promotional campaigns too.

The campaign, bearing the tagline “It feels good to football,” features fans preparing to enjoy games, juxtaposing imagery of marching bands and snack stands with players in tuxedos dancing and playing piano under spotlights. But just as important as the shots of the pep rally are who all is attending: rappers (and notable football fans) like Lil Wayne, Saweetie, and Pusha T. The promo spot also plays the instrumental from Dr. Dre’s “Still D.R.E.,” giving a nod to this year’s Super Bowl Halftime performer, who brought buddies like 50 Cent, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg along.

The 2022 NFL Kickoff game starts at 8:20 pm ET on Thursday, September 8, airing on NBC. Fittingly, it’ll take place at SoFi Stadium with the defending champion Rams taking on the Buffalo Bills.