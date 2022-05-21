This year has been a great one for Pusha-T. He kicked things with his impressive “Diet Coke” record which featured production from Kanye West and 88-Keys. He followed that up with “Neck & Wrist” alongside Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z. Both songs later appeared on his fourth studio album It’s Almost Dry which became Pusha’s first No. 1 album of his career and an early favorite for rap album of the year in 2022. The project was his first since 2018’s Daytona, but as Pusha tells it, it will be far from his last album. That’s because he seeks one major thing in his career going forward: rap immortality.

During a recent profile with NME, Pusha T shared his desire to prove that he is indeed an immortal rap figure. “A lot of our forefathers, the greats, they didn’t stand the test of time,” he said. “As great as they were, I don’t know how much they are [still] appreciated. [I want] to show that rap doesn’t have to age out. When people look at me, they need to understand that I can do this forever.”

It’s a tall task for anyone to accomplish, even those as talented as Pusha, but with his steady improvement over the years, Pusha might achieve his goal.

