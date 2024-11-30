After months of entertainers being assaulted or nearly assaulted mid-performance, many musicians are on edge. According to TMZ, Lil Xan allegedly crossed the line at his recent show.

In a video obtained by the outlet, the “I Might” musician can been seen punching, kicking, and hitting a concertgoer with a microphone during his November 22 show at Royale in Boston, Massachusetts. Prior to things turning physical, the attendee flips Lil Xan after then the par begin to argue. After the incident, Lil Xan is rushed off-stage but not before seemingly being slammed.

Now, TMZ claims that Lil Xan could be wanted by the local police as they’ve seemingly begun to investigate the matter further. Shortly after the encounter, authorities were called. However, Lil Xan was supposedly no longer at the nightclub. This isn’t the first time Lil Xan wasn’t investigated for supposedly assaulting a heckler. Back in 2019, Lil Xan allegedly pulled a gun on someone during a disagreement.

Lil Xan’s appearance in Boston was supposed to celebrate the release of his latest album, Diego. Following his tense dust-up with a concertgoer his promotional run could be over until after the Boston Police Department concludes their investigation.

Diego is out now via Xanarchy Militia Music. Find more information here.