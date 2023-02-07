Lil Yachty’s new album Let’s Start Here elicited many different reactions due to its departure from his previous sound into a more psychedelic direction. Featuring artists like Justin Raisen, Sad Pony, Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jacob Portrait, Magdalena Bay, and more, Let’s Start Here was a new chapter for the rapper. And it looks like it was a success.

According to Billboard Charts, Let’s Start Here debuted at No. 1 on three separate charts: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Alternative Albums.

About the project, Yachty voiced his desire to expand his sound before the release and not want to be pigeonholed or dismissed as “just some SoundCloud rapper.”

He explained, “This album is so special and dear to me. I think I created it because I wanted to be taken seriously as an artist. You know? Not just some SoundCloud rapper. Not some mumble rapper. Not some guy that just made one hit. I wanted to be taken seriously because music is everything to me, and I respect all walks of music. Not just rap and hip-hop but everything. I wanted to make something that showed the world that shows it, just how great music is to me.”