Rapper Lil Yachty may be practicing celibacy, but that hasn’t stopped him from f*cking the game up. After announcing a full-length project was on the way a few weeks ago, today, Yachty’s new album Let’s Start Here is finally available to the public.

While the “Poland” rapper hasn’t taken a total hiatus from music, making guest appearances on other’s musician’s songs and producing as well as writing for other acts, the Georgia native’s last official album Lil Boat 3, hit streaming services nearly three years ago. Fans were growing impatient, so Yatchy cooked up the Michigan Boy Boat mixtape to hold them over.

Well, the wait seemingly paid off, as his fifth studio album, Let’s Start Here, is all the talk on social media after its release last night. Overwhelming users online praise the body of work for its production quality and its fresh sound as listeners spotlighted the blends of psychedelic rock elements. Some users have even taken it a step further, referring to it as the album of the year (thus far).

As for how the Twitterverse feels about it, people are simultaneously shocked and impressed by the LP and its new stylistic direction (despite the fact he said in January 2022 that his next album would be “a psychedelic-alternative project“). Check out some reactions below.

Lil Yachty rock album vs Kid Cudi rock album pic.twitter.com/O4y7zIHJmq — michael ✞ (@FREEMlCHAEL) January 27, 2023

bro took the wock to poland and got back with a psych-rock album what the fuck @lilyachty https://t.co/Be2xSO3h65 — gat (@buangnapas) January 27, 2023

Decided to check out the new Lil Yachty album out of curiosity. Absolutely did NOT expect him to make psych rock but I am all for it. Really cool and ambitious sounds so far — Pearson Kelly (@pearson_kelly) January 27, 2023

The revamp of Lil Yachty needs to be documented. His alternative (psychedelic rock) album is innovative. Yachty is underrated & similar to Mase if you pay attention to details — being a ghostwriter. Yachty executive produced Her Loss & has rebranded his career. — Latrell Phillips – @TrizzeTrell (@TrizzeTrell23) January 27, 2023

lil yachty prog rock album AOTY wow….. — miki schmiki (@mikugly) January 27, 2023

crazy that the new @Indiecast1 is about the return of ROCK and they didn't even mention the new lil yachty album — The Tisburys (@the_tisburys) January 27, 2023

the rock album of the year belongs to Lil Yachty https://t.co/aKTlPPWDwG — karl e (@karlBEStuart) January 27, 2023

Lil yachty new album is giving 70s/80s rock omg I love it — MOODY👺 (@softghettto) January 27, 2023

This lil yachty album actually real good, I didn’t expect anything when I heard “lil yachty psych rock album” but it’s actually good, do listen — Deadbush (@Deadbush2003) January 27, 2023

Let’s Start Here is out now via Quality Control. Get it here.