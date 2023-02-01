The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

Let’s get this out of the way up front: No, Lil Yachty is not the first rapper to release an alternative project. Obviously, within the past few years, a number of artists have made swings that way: Kid Cudi, Machine Gun Kelly, and Post Malone all spring to mind.

Notably, though, Yachty’s new album, Let’s Start Here, isn’t just a departure from his own oeuvre; it also differentiates itself from its peers like Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven, Tickets To My Downfall, or Twelve Carat Toothache by tapping into a different lane in the psych-rock stylings of bands like Animal Collective, MGMT, and Tame Impala.

Yachty also took care to tap members of the modern psychedelic scene as collaborators on the album, recruiting Jacob Portrait of Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Justin Raisen, known for his work with Yves Tumor and David Bowie, Patrick Wemberly from synth-pop duo Chairlift, and MGMT’s Ben Goldwasser to produce and play on it.

As Lil Boat himself put it ahead of the album’s release, “I wanted to be taken seriously as an artist, not just some SoundCloud rapper. Not some mumble rapper, not just some guy that made one hit.” While it would have been impossible to reduce him to “one hit” given he’s been directly responsible for several to date, the result of Let’s Start Here is that he’s received much praise — and criticism — for the creative risk of diverging so sharply with was thought to be his established lane.

It’s fascinating to watch the divided responses roll in. On the one hand, you’ve got those who are absolutely thrilled to see Yachty pulling from late-aughts Brooklyn barbecue staples like MGMT, evoking what’ll likely end up being the first wave of nostalgic nods to that era (right on time for the 15-year cycle, no less).

On the other hand, there are those who lived through that era who are if not perhaps a little grouchy about entering the second or third phase of internet-era nostalgia for their late teens and early twenties, then taking the same, high-handed hipster approach of being cooler than the latecomer (who was, I shouldn’t have to remind anybody, just 12 years old around the time Modest Mouse and Vampire Weekend ruled the airwaves).