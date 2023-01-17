lil yachty 2022
Lil Yachty Shared The Release Date And Creepy Cover Art For ‘Let’s Start Here,’ His Much-Anticipated New Album

At long last, Lil Yachty has finally shared the release date for his long-anticipated fifth studio album. Today, the “Poland” rapper revealed that his new album, called Let’s Start Here will release later this month.

Yachty announced the news today via posts on his social media accounts.

“Thank You for the patience,” he said in an Instagram caption with the album’s artwork. The seemingly AI-generated artwork features several people in a Congress-like setting, with their faces distorted.

He shared a similar post on Twitter, but shortly after, shared a follow-up post, saying, “I have so many things to say.”

Last month, a project of Yachty’s called Sonic Ranch leaked to the internet in full. He didn’t directly address the leak, however, he had taken to Twitter shortly after to express his sadness by way of a frowning emoji.

Earlier this month, he announced via since-deleted Instagram and Twitter posts that he was holding tryouts for an all-women band, though it was unclear whether this was for an upcoming album, or for a tour.

This time last year, Yachty spoke to Icebox and revealed he wants to take a new approach to his creative process.

“I’ve changed my dynamic,” he said. “I’m telling you, this album and on, I’m creating music a whole lot differently.”

Let’s Start Here is out 1/27 via Quality Control/Motown.

